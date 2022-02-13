Six players from the DMV part of Rams Super Bowl win

Los Angeles Rams players celebrate after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – With a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl 56 at their home stadium, SoFi Stadium. The Rams scored with less than two minutes left on the clock, and star defensive lineman Aaron Donald came up with the game-winning sack to clinch the title.

Six players with ties to the DMV area featuring Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia were a part of the Rams Super Bowl victory.

Offensive lineman Rob Havenstein

Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Rob Havenstein (79) warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Frederick, Maryland native and Rams offensive Lineman Rob Havenstein played in his second Super Bowl in four years. The Rams advanced to Super Bowl during the 2018-19 season. Havenstein was a second round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. He won the 2009 3A State Title with the Linganore Lancers.

Running back Jake Funk

Los Angeles Rams running back Jake Funk warms up before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Damascus, Maryland native and former Terrapin, Jake Funk, did not play in the Super Bowl against the Bengals. Funk returned the ball four times for 88 yards, and rushed the ball six times for 10 yards this season. Funk won the 2015 3A State title, and was named the 2015 Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Maryland. For the Terrapins, Funk appeared in 33 games, rushing the ball for 968 yards on 135 carries.

Linebacker Terrell Lewis

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Terrell Lewis (52) lines up for the snap during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Former St. John’s High School grad and five-star prospect Terrell Lewis was ruled out for the Super Bowl against the Bengals. Lewis played for the Alabama Crimson Tide, finishing his career with 58 tackles (14.5 for loss), eight sacks, three passes defended and a forced fumble in 26 games played.

Safety Nick Scott

Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott (33) racts against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Former Fairfax High School grad Nick Scott registered two tackles for the Rams in their Super Bowl win. Scott played his final two seasons of high school football for Head Coach Kevin Simonds. He was named captain in his final year of high school football.

Defensive back Blake Countess

Los Angeles Rams defensive back Blake Countess (36) walks back to the locker room before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Arizona Cardinals Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Former Good Counsel grad Blake Countess was listed as inactive for the Rams in the Super Bowl. Countess signed to the Los Angeles Rams practice squad on January 12, 2022.

As a junior with the Good Counsel Falcons in 2009, Countess registered over 50 tackles and 20 pass break-ups.

Safety Antoine Brooks Jr.

Los Angeles Rams safety Antoine Brooks Jr. (39) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Former Maryland Terrapin Antoine Brooks Jr. did not play in the Super Bowl against the Bengals. On September 4, 2021, Brooks was signed to the Los Angeles Rams practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster on November 9, 2021. He was waived on January 29, 2022 and re-signed to the practice squad.