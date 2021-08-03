“Silver lining;” Trace McSorley, Tyler Huntley get quality reps in absence of Lamar Jackson

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WDVM) – The Baltimore Ravens took the field for the first time in pads at training camp on Tuesday, and were still without quarterback, Lamar Jackson.

Jackson has been on the COVID-19 list since testing positive on July 27th but its expected to return this weekend.

Meanwhile in Jackson’s absence, backup quarterbacks, Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley have been getting quality reps that Harbaugh told the NFL Network’s, Daniel Jeremiah, has been a silver lining.

“It’s obviously not ideal that Lamar’s not out here,” said Harbaugh. “But the fact that those two guys have gotten those reps, they’ve had to deal with all these pressures, all these blitzes, they’ve been in there with the ones and the twos. It’s got to be good for us from a depth standpoint, developing those guys.”

Harbaugh continued in that interview with the NFL Network saying that the train will be moving and that “Lamar’s gonna have to run and jump on while it’s moving. But he’s pretty fast, so I think he’s capable of doing that.”

Ravens center, Bradley Bozeman, assured that he was.

“When he gets back, he’s going to be ready to play,” said Bozeman. ” [I] don’t have any doubt about that. The guy, I know he’s studying his butt off; he’s going through the practice film; he’s taking his drops probably in his living room or wherever he’s doing it. The guy is going to be ready to play. He’s a competitor, and [we’re] just excited to get him back in a couple days and really get after it.”