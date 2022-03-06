WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The accolades keep on rolling in for the Sidwell Friends Quakers. Head Coach Tamika Dudley and senior Kiki Rice lock up the 2022 Naismith Coach of the Year and Girls’ Player of the Year awards respectively.

Rice is a two-time USA Basketball gold medalist who was named Gatorade District of Columbia state player of the year in both basketball and soccer for Sidwell Friends School previously. She is the first McDonald’s All-American in Sidwell Friends School program history.

“I was shocked.” Rice said when describing the moment she learned she won the trophy, “I was walking out of a workout with my dad, and Coach Dudley came up to me. And she told me the news. Honestly, it’s been a dream of mine for a really long time now. To finally have that happen, and have it be announced is really incredible.”

This is the first time a player and coach from the same school have received the Naismith Trophy in the same year.

“I was super excited, but more so just to be able to- for people to recognize the work, without it being something that’s in your face all the time. We’re not just out there promoting ourselves.” said Dudley, “To be recognized for what you would do anyway, which you do every day, day-in and day-out, is actually a nice honor.”

The Quakers are 27-0 this season behind Head Coach Tamika Dudley, who is in her third season as Head Coach after eight years of leading her alma mater, Woodbridge High School.

“I just think it’s a testament to the work our kids put in off the court.” Dudley said about what has made this season so successful, “And their buy-in, and in general the work our staff puts in, that I put in, in terms of preparing them. And what we believe in, and that’s working together as a team, in a unit in sharing the basketball and being selfless.”

“Since my sophomore year when she first came, she’s completely transformed the program here.” said Rice, “And she’s been such a great influence. Not only on me, but on everyone else on the team and in the Sidwell athletic department. We’re super lucky to have Coach Dudley here and I think she has really been a great role model for me and she’s showed me so many different things.”

Coach Dudley and Rice will both suit up for the DCSAA AA Girls’ Championship game on Sunday, March 6 at 4 pm against Georgetown Visitation.