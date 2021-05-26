“She’s what we would call a diamond in the rough”: Emma Seetoo has done more for Westfield track than breaking school records

CHANTILLY, Va (WDVM) — Emma Seetoo, a senior long/triple jumper at Westfield, will graduate as one of the best track athletes in school history.

“Emma is one of the fiercest competitors I’ve ever known,” said David Groff, Westfield track and field head coach.

“She’s what we would call a Diamond in the rough,” said Julian Bellamy, Emma’s jump coach.

It didn’t take long for Emma Seetoo to make her mark in high school track.

“She certainly came in freshman year as a super talented athlete,” said Groff. “She won the outdoor long jump state title as a freshman.”

From that point on, Emma has done even more than that. She has rewritten the school record books in the long jump and triple jump, for both indoor and outdoor track. But most importantly, she helped change the culture at Westfield.

“She’s just the kind of athlete that everybody gravitates towards,” said Groff. “She leads by example, she’s vocal at the same time, and she’s transformed this program.”

“Everybody else wants to try and reach that same level,” said Bellamy. “Even the guys, it motivates them too. It’s been great having her here.”

It wasn’t always easy for Emma over the years. Her jumps getting better, but just couldn’t bring home another state title. Not until this year, when she finally got back to the top of the podium during the indoor season.

“It kind of got that monkey off her back,” said Groff. “As a freshman, and when you win, there’s a lot of expectations. And dealing with those sophomore and junior year, certainly took its toll on her every now and again.”

“It was very hard,” said Seetoo. “Obviously I would have loved to win every year, but I wouldn’t change anything because it just made me that much tougher mentally with this sport.”

She already has the school records, she’s even committed to compete at the Division I level (full scholarship to TCU), but Emma still wants more out of her high school career. She finally reached the 20-foot mark in long jump, but it’s even more than that now.

“My coach and I were looking at some of the records for the district record, and the region record, and state record,” said Seetoo. “And I definitely think that’s in my reach. We also want to get that double state championship in the long jump and the triple jump this outdoor [season].”

“It’s still there,” said Bellamy. “You can hardly tell anything has changed from year one to year four. You would think that she hasn’t won anything. She really loves this sport. When you get an athlete that you can push to like the sport more than me, more than the coach, it makes my job a thousand times easier.”