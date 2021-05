OLNEY, Md. (WDVM) – On Wednesday, Sherwood high school announced Andrew Fields, a graduate of the school, as its new head football coach.

Fields replaces legendary coach Tom Crowell, who retired from coaching last month.

Fields spent last season as an assistant at Gonzaga high school and at Good Counsel the year before that. He also has prior stints with Blair, Northwest and Churchill.

Fields played college football at Towson University.