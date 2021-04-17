Sherwood head coach Tom Crowell and Warriors blank Paint Branch in his final game

BURTONSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – On Friday, Sherwood and Paint Branch were both trying to finish their seasons undefeated. Sherwood was trying to beat Paint Branch, who it hadn’t beat since 2016, and who eliminated the Warriors each of the past two seasons in the playoffs.

Sherwood sought and earned revenge Friday with a 29-0 win over the Panthers.

Seniors quarterback Sean Yamada and wide receiver Jalen Clyatt connected for three touchdowns in the victory.

Sherwood finished its season 2-0, with a combined 60-0 score total in wins over Damascus and Paint Branch. They also played Quince Orchard tough in their season opening scrimmage.

After the victory, 73-year-old Sherwood head coach Tom Crowell announced to his team that he is retiring from coaching after more than 40 years of coaching football in Montgomery County.