Sherwood excited for test against Mervo for a shot at the state title

OLNEY, Md. (WDVM) – Before the season began, Sherwood’s new Head Coach, Andrew Fields, shared a specific message for the seniors on his squad this year.

“When I joined the program in May, one of the first things I told the seniors is ‘We’re trying to do it now.'”, said Fields.

The Warriors are on the cusp of their first state title game since 2010, with a matchup against No. 3 Mergenthaler Vocation Technical High School (Mervo) this Friday night.

“Now the playoff format is different than what it was in May, than it is now. So we’re certainly taking every opportunity we can get with that.”

Back in September, the MPSSAA voted on a ruling to expand the high school football playoffs; subsequently moving Sherwood to the new 4A/3A classification. And with each step in the playoffs so far, the Warriors have seeked constant improvement.

“I think we’re now just starting to gel as a family, as a program.” said Fields. “I think we’re a different team, than we were five or six weeks ago. Just the growth in our program is gonna be a big difference for us.”

For the seniors on the team, it’s been a special journey so far.

“It’s been my favorite season, me and my seniors that I’ve had.” said senior Kedusu Egata. “Since freshman year its been a ride, and its very special to me and everybody else in the locker room.”

A journey they will look to extend against the Mervo Mustangs, who just beat Perry Hall from Baltimore, 42-3, to advance to the state semifinals.

“They’re very big, athletic, and a well coached team, so we’re going to have our hands full, but we’re ready to go out there and give it our all.” said senior offensive tackle Nathan Natoli.

The Warriors will have the added advantage of playing at home, something their seniors will relish as their final home game of the season.

“Our student section is really active and hype in game.” said senior Jeffrey Acheampong, “It gets us hyped. I feel like the energy bounces off from the student section, so it improves our play a lot, and the home games really help with that.”