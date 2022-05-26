SANDY SPRING, Md. (WDVM) – The Sherwood baseball and softball teams are perennial state title contenders. Both teams will once again compete for state championships this week.

“We talk goals at the beginning of every season and we break it up into increments, win the division, win the region, this year win the county, and then win the state,” Sherwood baseball head coach Sean Davis said. “They’ve done all those things prior to this, put themselves in a great situation, they’re playing great baseball and they deserve to back, they know it’s a big stage, but you know I wouldn’t want to take another group there, they’re ready to go.”

Defending their state championship, Sherwood baseball came alive late in their state quarterfinal game against Urbana. Trailing 2-0 in the sixth inning, Sherwood junior Amari Allen smacked a grand slam out of the park to help the Warriors to the 4-2 win. After a win over county rival Churchill in the state semifinals, Sherwood will face Severna Park in the championship game, the team that they defeated in last year’s title game.

“It’s just incredible to have the opportunity,” Sherwood senior second baseman Scott Ervin said. “If we could pull through, not many people can go and say they win two state championships in two years, so if we could do that it would be awesome.”

Sherwood softball will also face Severna Park in their state title. Led by head coach Ashley Barber-Strunk, the Warriors won six state titles between 2012 and 2019, but since losing their 2020 season to COVID and a state semifinals loss last season, the Warriors are hungry for another state title win.

“Their sophomore year, everything was shutdown and then last year we came a bit short,” Barber-Strunk said. “Most of the kids on the team last year weren’t even able to experience state finals, so it’s been a ride this year.”

After a couple tough losses during the season and even missing out on playing in the Montgomery County championship game, Sherwood is the last Montgomery County team standing, preparing for the state title game.

“Most of us have been playing together for quite some time, not only during high school season but as well as travel ball,” Sherwood senior third base Summer Green said. “To be able to play with people that we love and have become close to on top of that it just makes it so much more exciting.”

Through success, both teams – Sherwood baseball and softball – are supporting each other.

“We’re just as excited for them as they are for us,” Barber-Strunk said. “So I think we’re bouncing of each other as I well. I love it.”

Members of each of the teams have cheered each other on at games when possible and both teams have received strong support from the community.

“I just think it’s a special community based school,” Davis said. “The athletes are tight knit and the students really rally around the athletes.”

Game times are subject to change due to weather, but No. 3 Sherwood baseball is scheduled to face No. 4 Severna Park at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, Maryland at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. No. 2 Sherwood softball is scheduled to play No. 8 Severna Park at Maryland Softball Stadium in College Park, Maryland at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.