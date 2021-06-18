Sherwood baseball defeats Severna Park in MPSSAA 4A state championship game

Sherwood baseball finished their 2021 season undefeated, beating Severna Park in the state championship game, 5-4 in eight innings.

WALDORF, Md. (WDVM) – The Sherwood high school baseball team culminated its undefeated 2021 season as the MPSSAA 4A state champions, defeating No. 1 seed Severna Park, 5-4 in eight innings at Regency Furniture Stadium.

Sherwood trailed 2-0 through four innings, but scored four runs to take a 4-2 lead in the fifth. Severna Park tied the game in the bottom of the fifth inning, and it took extra innings to settle the game. Sherwood took the lead on an RBI double in the top of the eight inning, and closed the door in the bottom of the frame.

Sherwood finishes the season as the first undefeated team in program history.