Shepherd’s Tyson Bagent poised for a big season ahead

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W. Va. (WDVM) – The last time Tyson Bagent suited up to play a meaningful game of football; he threw for 413 yards, completing 30 of 42 tosses, and adding four touchdowns in the process. Shepherd’s season would end with a 51-30 loss to Slippery Rock; but Tyson’s season was a step up from his freshman year at the helm of the Rams.

In his second season with Shepherd, he was second overall in all of NCAA DII football, completing 343 tosses, with 4,349 passing yards, and adding 36 touchdowns with it.

With this upcoming season, the Rams are veteran heavy; returning 26 seniors, 13 of whom are graduate students; adding to Tyson’s arsenal.

“He’s a very great leader, he got 10-15 guys over the summer, twice a week.” said graduate Alex Wetzel. “Just throwing together, so the chemistry there is great. The dude is unbelievable. One of the best quarterbacks, actually the best quarterback I’ve ever played with.”

“I feel like, honestly, this is one of the best Shepherd teams that has been assembled.” said Tyson, “Offensively, I’ve never had this many weapons to throw the ball to. People that can take it to the end zone, play in and out, and the most exciting thing to me, is just being able to get out there Week 1, and keep everybody healthy; so that we can ultimately do what we want to do, and that’s win the National Championship.”

Tyson’s 362.4 passing yards per game and 28.58 completions led the NCAA in 2019. He was named second-team all-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East at his position as a sophomore, after earning first team honors at his position as a true freshman in the Mountain East Conference.

“The guy works so hard at being the best he could possibly be.” said Head Coach Ernie McCook. “From film study, to extra work, on the field, throwing the ball, I mean I’ve never seen anybody work as hard as he does, and prepare as hard as he does for a player.”

“Every year I try to improve my whole game.” said Tyson, “I don’t really like to try and focus on one thing or the other, I just like to keep everything in fine tune, so that I’m able to do whatever the coaches need me to do, whenever they need me to do it.”

With almost two years behind him; the excitement for Tyson grows, as he hopes to prove all his doubters wrong, and build off the momentum he started his college career with.

“You know I’m 19 when I last played, I’m 21 now.” said Tyson, “I feel a lot more – a lot more of a grown man out there on the field, a lot more comfortable. A lot more of a leader, so I think with that, and with our coaching staff, and leadership we have on the team, I think that can only take us up.”