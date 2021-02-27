Shepherd wins season opener against Southern Virginia behind McLaughlin’s 29 points

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W. Va. (WDVM) – Shepherd women’s basketball opened up it’s season Saturday evening with a dominant 86-61 win over Southern Virginia.

“It was so good to be back on our home court,” said Rams head coach Jenna Eckleberry. “We just feel very thankful and blessed to even be playing right now.”

The Rams played blessed, leading the Knights 44-19 at the half – lead by Marley McLaughlin’s 14 first half points.

McLaughlin ended the night as the game’s top scorer with 29 points, shooting 60 percent from the field, and making four of her eight three point attempts. She also went 7-7 from the charity stripe, and had a game-high five steals.

Shepherd had three total players contribute double digit scoring figures.

Frederick native, Sydney Clayton, was the game’s second leading scorer, adding 18 points for the Rams, and brought down a game-high six boards.

Abby Beeman had a double-double with 14 points and 12 assists.

The Rams next game is TBD.