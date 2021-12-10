Shepherd sends off football team to NCAA Division II Semifinals in Michigan

(December 10, 2021) Shepherd Football head coach, Ernie McCook, gives a thumbs up as his team heads to Big Rapids, MI to play Ferris State in the NCAA Division II Semifinals.

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W. Va. – Shepherd University sent off it’s football team Friday morning to Big Rapids, MI where the Rams will face Ferris State in the NCAA Division II Semifinals.

Shepherd faithful sending off @SURamsFootball this morning! Rams headed to Big Rapids Michigan to take on Ferris State. | @WDVMSports pic.twitter.com/Svin4asn6f — Grace Grill (@GraceHGrill) December 10, 2021

Head Coach Ernie McCook addressed the crowd gathered outside of the Shepherd Student Center where the team boarded buses that would take them to Hagerstown Regional Airport.

“Thank you for all of the great support you guys have given us all year long,” said McCook. “We know you’re going to be with us in Michigan. We love you guys. Go Rams!”

“It’s just really incredible to see so many people from the Shepherd community come to support our football program,” said Vice President of Shepherd Athletics, Chauncey Winbush. “We’re really really proud of the team and the effort that they put in all year and this is what comes of it.”

