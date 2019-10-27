Shepherd Rams raid Millersville

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak scored his team-leading 11th goal, Tuukka Rask stopped 26 shots for his second shutout this season and the Boston Bruins beat the defending NHL champion St. Louis Blues 3-0 Saturday night in a rematch of the Stanley Cup Final.

It was the first meeting between the teams since St. Louis won its first Cup last season, skating with the trophy around the TD Garden ice in Boston on June 12 after a 4-1 victory in Game 7.