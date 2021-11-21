Shepherd Rams move on in NCAA Division II playoffs with win over Findlay; will host Notre Dame (OH) in second round

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W. Va. – Shepherd Football defeated Findlay 38-31 on Saturday to advance to the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs.

A redemption game for the Rams who fell to Findlay 29-17 the last time the two programs met in the first round of the playoffs in 2017.

Shepherd’s 38 points were lowest the Rams were held to in securing a win since week seven at Millersville.

“Offensively we didn’t play as well as we could have. I didn’t play as well as I could have,” said Rams quarterback Tyson Bagent. “You know when you turn the ball over, it’s hard to beat any team, especially in the playoffs, so I think being able to win this game kind of is a testament to how good of an overall football team that we are.”

Bagent was 22-34 passing for 288 yards and two touchdowns, and threw two interceptions.

Defensively, the Rams held Findlay to it’s lowest rushing attack all season. Coming into Saturday’s game, the Oilers hadn’t rushed for less than 100 yards in a game, but the Rams held them to just 80 yards on the ground, an effort lead by senior linebacker, Chrys Lane, and senior defensive back, Ponce Deleon, who each made eight tackles.

“I think offensively, if we played how we’re capable of, this would not have been a close game, but that was not the case,”said Bagent. “So very thankful for our defense to play the way they did.”

The Rams earn another home game in the second round and will host Notre Dame (OH), who defeated Slippery Rock 33-25, next Saturday at Ram Stadium.