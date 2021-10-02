Shepherd football wins big over Shippensburg; hands Red Raiders first loss of season

SHEPHERDSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – The Shepherd Rams got back in the win column on Saturday with a 59-27 win over Shippensburg, handing the Red Raiders their first loss of the season.

“I was real proud of our guys,” said Rams head coach Ernie McCook after the game. “That’s a tough football team that we played coming in with a lot momentum [being] 4-0. Our kids had tremendous grit.”

“Just proud of our football team, our coaches, and happy to get the win.”

Junior quarterback Tyson Bagent completed 23-of-33 passes, contributing 336 yards and five touchdowns to Shepherd’s 628 total yards of offense against the Red Raiders.

The other 292 yards of offense came on the ground and leading the way for the Rams was Ronnie Brown and Chantz Swartz who each had 145 and 120 yards rushing, respectively. Brown’s 145 rushing yards was a game-high, and he also pulled down two passes for 87 yards receiving.

Freshman wide receiver, Ryan Beach, had five receptions for 82 yards and two touchdowns.

The Rams defense was lead by junior defensive back, Keyshawn Hailey who recorded six tackles (five solos) and sophomore defensive lineman, Malik Holloway, who had five solo stops and a sack.

The Rams will now head on the road for the next two weeks traveling to Lock Haven and then Millersville.