The Shepherd Rams are coming off of a huge win over East Stroudsburg. A 76-34 blowout that broke the school record for most points scored in a single game.

This week, the Rams also ranked 5th in the NCAA II Super Region standings which puts them in a good position as the top seven ranked teams from each region earn a postseason bid.

Shepherd now prepares for this Saturday as the Rams head on the road to take on the Bloomsburg Huskies.