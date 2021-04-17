Shepherd Football Plays Annual Spring Game

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W. Va. (WDVM) – The Shepherd University football team wrapped up it’s spring season with the annual spring game at Ram Stadium on Saturday.

“This gave us a chance to scrimmage on our home field and give access to our fans and the local people who are Shepherd Football enthusiasts,” said Rams head coach, Ernie McCook. “That was our number one goal for today and to get some quality reps for our team to finish out the spring practice in a positive way at Ram Stadium.”

Christian Etchison, who appeared in six games in 2019 for the Rams and started in one, took some quality snaps on Saturday, but McCook assures that Tyson Bagent is the starter.

“Right now, obviously Tyson’s our guy,” said McCook. “Etchison is number two, Jakob Ball is number three, but we do plan on possibly red-shirting Etchison so he can have two years after Tyson graduates – that’s the goal – but we’re still going to prepare all of our quarterbacks to be able to play in the fall of ’21.

Also this spring, the Rams saw live action last weekend, having the opportunity to play Mercyhurst in Wheeling, West Virginia, a game in which the Rams defeated the Lakers 38-14.

“I think we have a great foundation for the fall,” said McCook. “It’s going to be pretty exciting and watching how happy our guys were to play an actual game last week against a different opponent – I know everybody’s going to be really fired up when we get on the bus to go play Ohio Dominican in Columbus, Ohio that first Thursday in September.”