Shepherd Football kicks off 2021 season under the lights at Ohio Dominican

(COLUMBUS, Oh.) – The nationally ranked Shepherd Rams will kick off the 2021 under the lights Thursday night at Ohio Dominican University.

The Rams and the Panthers have met just one other time – the 2019 season opener in which the Panthers scored a game winning touchdown with 1:07 remaining for a 24-21 come-from-behind win.

Shepherd has gained national recognition, being ranked No. 15 and No. 19 in the AFCA and D2football.com national preseason polls, respectively.

The Rams will remain on the road for the next two weeks of the season with games at Gannon (Sept.11) and IUP (Sept. 18) before returning for their home opener, September 25, against Kutztown.

Kick off for Thursday’s game is slated for 7 p.m.