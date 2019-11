SHEPHERDSTOWN, W. Va.

The Shepherd Rams have earned a 5th seed in the NCAA Division II Playoffs and will head on the road this Saturday to face the 4th seeded Indiana University of Pennsylvania Crimson Hawks.

IUP finished the season 10-1 and were ranked the 18th best team in Division II football by the AFCA Coaches Poll at the end of the regular season.

In the last four meetings between these two teams, the Rams hold a 3-1 lead with their last game and win being back in 2015.