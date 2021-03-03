Shepherd Football Begins Spring Football Season

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W. Va. (WDVM) – The Shepherd football team began spring workouts this week with the hope of getting some spring games on the schedule.

“We’re kind of building the foundation for us to hopefully have a very successful fall campaign,” said Rams head football coach Ernie McCook on Wednesday.

The team has been through a lot, but McCook spoke with pride about how his players have handled this adversity and showed up to spring workouts with high energy and were ready to get after it.

“These guys have demonstrated a lot of grit and determination as they fought through COVID protocols. They’ve had ups and downs but they are handling it with great mental toughness.”

Right now Shepherd is practicing three days a weeks, gradually building the team back up to practicing six days a week in the coming two weeks.

COVID protocols are in place as well. The team has been testing regularly, masks are to worn, and the offense and defense are never in the locker rooms at the same time to help eliminate any possible spreading of the virus in confined spaces.

“We definitely understand we missed out on some things with spring ball [and] obviously a fall season,” said Rams quarterback Tyson Bagent. “I think more than anything, I think just me and all the guys on this team are just ready to get out there and are ready to compete…ready to see other people in different color uniforms.”