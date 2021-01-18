Shannon Breen opens door of opportunity for Frederick County football

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – Linemen in football; are some of the most underrated players on the football field. And yet, when performed correctly; massively heralded.

Shannon Breen can tell you all about the position; a former Linganore Lancer back, and played professional football in the Canadian Football League (CFL), and Arena Football League.

“Unbelievable, I know I was an offensive lineman in high school and college, and we never had opportunities like this before” said Scott Willett, Linganore football’s assistant coach

“He’s gonna do a really nice job of making us look good on Friday nights.” said Mike Rich, Catoctin football head coach.

Speaking of Friday nights, Shannon Breen knows a few things about playing underneath the lights on Friday nights.

“Shannon was on one of the first teams I coached at Linganore” said Scott. Coach Willett had joined the team during Shannon’s sophomore season; and says that his best football was ahead of him, as he played through West Virginia Wesleyan, and through the pro ranks.

“We played together at Linganore back in 2006 and 2007.” said Mike. Mike Rich and Shannon played on the same offensive line as well; as Shannon lined up as a center, while Mike lined up as a right guard.

“I mean it’s the best feeling in the world to watch these kids listen and watch them grow over the couple months I’ve had them, its like phenomenal.” said Shannon, “Like just seeing their progress, seeing them gain weight, seeing them move their feet better. It just really makes you feel good, and makes you know that you’re making a difference.”

Shannon started his training with just Scott Hummel, a Linganore senior who committed to James Madison University for football. Now, it’s grown into a larger entity.

Mike:

I mean you look behind me, there’s kids from almost every school in the county here. I mean they’re from all over the place, and its really rare to see that, just a group of kids from all over the county, who just want to get better.”

But despite this growth, especially during a pandemic; Scott is focused on the now, by helping his kids prepare for any level of football coming there way.

“Hopefully it turns into something bigger than what it is, but for now I’m just – I’m blessed with the opportunity I have.” said Shannon, “I’ve been getting a lot of support from the local high school coaches, and its just been really good. It’s been really good for me, and I just really enjoy working with them.”