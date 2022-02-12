Separated by 70 years, but from the same hometown, Washington Commanders grounds crew member, Jordan Choman works Super Bowl with legendary George Toma

LOS ANGELES, Ca. (WDVM) – Jordan Choman just finished his first season with the Washington Commanders, working as a member of the grounds crew.

A graduate of Penn State University with a degree is turf science, Choman seems to be on the fast track to success.

“There’s only 32 teams and each team only has so many positions, so it’s pretty rare to find a job.”

If being grounds crews member of an NFL franchise at the age of 23 wasn’t impressive enough, Choman can now add Super Bowl to his young resume.

“They sent out an e-mail just asking all the people in the NFL if anyone wanted to work it.”

Choman expressed his interest and was selected for the Super Bowl grounds crew a couple weeks later, along with a fellow assistant at Washington.

“The first couple of days were a little overwhelming,” said Choman. “It’s just so crazy with all of the people and I’ve never been here before, in this massive stadium. It was pretty overwhelming, but now it’s starting to set in.”

Choman may have never been to Los Angeles, or to the Super Bowl, but he knew of someone who had.

That someone being 93-year-old legendary groundskeeper, George Toma, who, this season, will be in charge of the grounds at the Super Bowl for the 56th year. For those of you doing the math, this Sunday is Super Bowl LVI (56). Toma has worked every Super Bowl in the modern era, and just so happens to be from Jordan’s hometown of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

“He’s a legend back home,” said Choman, who had never met Toma before someone introduced them in Los Angeles.

“One person that we work with, said ‘Oh George, Jordan is from Wilkes-Barre,’ and you could just see he lit up and he came over to me and we just started talking right from there.”

Two men, separated by 70 years, from the same small town in Pennsylvania, working together in Los Angeles on the biggest stage in sports.

“It’s really, honestly, amazing.”