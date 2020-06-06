Senior Spotlight: Nick Andersen

CLIFTON, Va (WDVM) — On Friday, we honored another senior athlete that had their year cut short: Centreville’s Nick Andersen.

Andersen was a wide receiver for the Wildcat football team, played on the basketball team, and was even a regional qualifier in the high jump in track and field. The senior had quite the high school resume, being 2nd team all-state in football, as well as being apart of Centreville basketball’s state title team this year.

But what comes to a surprise is that at the beginning of the basketball season, Andersen was watching the basketball games from the bleachers. However, by the end of the year, Andersen played his role in helping Centreville win a state title.

“I kept just debating it and debating it and just decided that it was my senior year, and I knew we had the ability to go a decent far way,” said Andersen. “I just figured it’s time to help them out in any way I could.”

As far as Andersen’s future, he will be continuing his football career in college at Wake Forest University this fall.