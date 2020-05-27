Senior Spotlight: Musselman’s Caleb Horner

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – WDVM Sports Reporter, Allif Karim, got a chance to catch up with Musselman’s Caleb Horner as part of our Senior Spotlight.

Horner is a senior football and baseball athlete for the Applemen, who unfortunately had his final baseball season cut short because of COVID-19.

Caleb has reason to celebrate recently, he just announced his commitment to Widener College in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; as a pitcher for the baseball team.

Caleb says he is treating his journey with Widener just like how he is working through this pandemic; through inspiration from a quote from Martin Luther King Jr.

The quote says “Faith is taking the next step even when you can’t see the whole staircase.”

Caleb says that quote helped him process his decision to go to Widener, even though he did not get a chance to see the school in person; he still believes that this is the right path for him.