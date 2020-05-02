Senior Spotlight: Middletown’s Karly Liebendorfer

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – WDVM Sports Reporter, Allif Karim, got a chance to catch up with Middletown’s Karly Liebendorfer as part of our Senior Spotlight.

Karly is a senior lacrosse athlete for the Knights, who has been playing the game at a highly competitive level since the 6th grade.

She’s enjoyed every moment that she spent on the lacrosse field; during practices and in games as well, as Middletown gave her a chance to really form a second family with her team.

