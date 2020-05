HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – WDVM Sports Reporter, Grace Grill, got a chance to catch up with Goretti’s Briggs McClain as part of our Senior Spotlight.

Briggs is a senior basketball athlete for the Gaels, who just capped off his senior year winning the MAIT and earning MVP honors.

He was looking forward to the chance to play baseball for the Gaels for the first time, but now he just hopes sports returns sooner than later.