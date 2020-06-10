Sean Clifford stayed sharp by throwing to his Penn State-bound brother

Penn State’s quarterback had a helpful target to throw to while back home in quarantine.

Sean Clifford said he stayed sharp by throwing to his younger brother Liam while staying at home. Liam is entering his senior year at St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati and is committed to play for Penn State.

Liam Clifford is a wide receiver and quarterback in high school.

Watch the video at the top of this story to hear how Sean was able to take advantage of another future college football player in the family while home.