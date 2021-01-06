Scott Turner talks QBs, has confidence in Taylor Heinicke if he is needed

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va (WDVM) — Another day closer to Saturday’s Wild Card playoff game for the Washington Football Team, and there is still concern about the quarterback situation.

Alex Smith was limited at practice today as he is still working through his calf injury. Back up QB Taylor Heinicke, in Smith’s absence, was getting reps with the first team.

On Tuesday, Ron Rivera talked about the possibility of rotating Heinicke in if Smith’s calf becomes an issue.

On Wednesday, Offensive Coordinator Scott Turner expressed his confidence in the back up QB if Smith does have to come out.

“If Taylor is going to play, he’s got to play,” said Turner. “We’re not going to baby him. We’re not going to play scared. We’re going to play to win. Everybody on this team deserves that. He’s capable of it. He’s got to raise himself up to the challenge, and he will.”