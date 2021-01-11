Scott Hummel finds ways to prepare for college through local connection

NEW MARKET, Md. (WDVM) – Without high school football this season, Linganore’s Scott Hummel has had to find different ways of staying in shape, and technically sound ahead of the next level.

Scott signed on to play college football at James Madison University, and will be playing as an offensive lineman for the Dukes. The Dukes are perennial powerhouses at the NCAA DI FCS level; but for Scott, staying ready meant that he has to find another way of training.

Enter Shannon Breen; who is a Linganore grad from 2007; and has also garnered experience as an offensive lineman at the pro level, between the CFL, Arena Football League, and tryouts for the NFL.

“Kind of just training with him lets me evaluate.” said Scott, “Who I am as an offensive lineman, and just kind of – kind of perfect my craft a little bit, and get better at areas I wasn’t really good at prior.”

Scott has actually been training with Shannon since his freshman year of high school. His father set up the connection with Shannon, who had moved back to the area, and wanted to give back to his community somehow.

“Initially I played at Linganore High School in 2007, I graduated and went to play in West Virginia Wesleyan University, was an All-American offensive lineman down there, played in the pros, CFL, Arena League, and NFL. And I just really have a passion working with the kids.” said Shannon Breen.

Through his relationship with Scott, Breen has built a network of young talent in Frederick County, that work with him to help grow as offensive lineman; whether its for college or not.

With Scott, the last few months have been extremely productive. He’s helped the young lineman grow exponentially, putting on almost 40 pounds of muscle, since wrestling season had been canceled.

“I would try to do whatever I could to like – to see and push Scott to the limit and see what he was going to do and he always just adjusted and always just got through it.” said Shannon.

That mentality, will help drive Scott through the next level at James Madison, not only on the football field but also while pursuing a degree in the medical field.