Scott Brooks: “We’re going to get in a hot streak”

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – It has been a very tough season for the Washington Wizards.

The Wizards are 6-17 overall and last please in the Eastern Conference as of Saturday afternoon. On Friday, they lost to the Knicks, 109-91.

The Wizards will play the Celtics on Sunday. And despite struggles on offense and defense, head coach Scott Brooks believes that a turnaround is coming.

“We have to get over it and like I said, we have to still put the work in and the guys are,” Brooks said. “We’re going to get in a hot streak. I still believe it and I hope it happens very soon.”