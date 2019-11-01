Schlegel wins B1G Freshman of the Year

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Eight Penn State women’s soccer players have been named to respective All-Big Ten teams announced by the league today. Redshirt Freshman Ally Schlegel highlighted the selections as she was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year.
NITTANY LIONS ALL-BIG TEN SELECTIONS
First Team
Ally Schlegel
Kaleigh Riehl
Sam Coffey
Kerry Abello
Second Team
Frankie Tagliaferri
Third Team
Ellie Jean
All-Freshman Team Ally Schlegel
Payton Linnehan
Cori Dyke
Schlegel was named to the All-Big Ten first team and the Big Ten All-Freshman Team following her breakout freshman campaign. Schlegel tied for the Big Ten lead with 11 goals and 26 points. Schlegel scored in six-consecutive games during the 2019 season. Schlegel tallied five goals and three assists against Big Ten competition this season. The last Nittany Lion to win Big Ten Freshman of the Year was Emily Ogle in 2014.