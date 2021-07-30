Scherzer, Turner to Dodgers; Westbrook to Lakers; recapping wild night in Washington Sports

Nationals trade Max Scherzer, Trea Turner to Dodgers for prospects

The Washington Nationals made a blockbuster trade before the MLB trade deadline on Thursday trading 3x Cy Young winner, Max Scherzer, and All-Star shortstop, Trea Turner, to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for four prospects – RHP Josiah Gray, RHP Gerardo Carrillo, catcher Keibert Ruiz, and outfielder Donovan Casey as reported first by ESPN’s, Jeff Passan.

Scherzer started in game one of a straight double header against the Phillies on Thursday despite the looming trade rumors that originally was reported to be a deal with the San Diego Padres.

Scherzer, who becomes a free agent after the 2021 season has made 19 starts for the Nats this season going 8-4 with a 2.76 ERA.

Trea Turner, who was taken out of Tuesday’s game against the Phils in the first inning after testing positive for COVID, currently has the 4th best batting average in Major League Baseball at .322 and has hit 18 home runs so far this season.

Wizards trade Russel Westbrook to Lakers for 3 players and No. 22 pick in draft; draft Corey Kispert

As if D.C. wasn’t having a meltdown already over the Scherzer, Turner news, the Washington Wizards poured gasoline on the fire by trading triple-double machine, Russell Westbrook, to the Los Angels Lakers in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the No. 22 pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft as first reported by NBA insider, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Washington will also reportedly send 2024 and 2028 second-round picks to the Lakers in the deal.

The Wizards already had the No. 15 pick in the draft at which they selected Corey Kispert, the 6’7 guard from Gonzaga. At pick No. 22, Washington acquired Kentucky forward Isaiah Jackson but then turned around and traded him to the Indiana Pacers for Aaron Holiday and the No. 31 pick (Isaiah Todd).

Nationals not done; trade Kyle Shwarber to Red Sox

The Washington Nationals continued to sell Thursday night trading All-Star outfielder, Kyle Schwarber to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for minor league right-handed pitcher Aldo Ramirez, who is currently on the injured list, but has a 2.03 ERA through eight games with Boston’s Class A affiliate, Salem.

Schwarber, who he himself is on the injured list with a right hamstring strain, had an incredible month of June for the Nationals hitting 16 of his 25 home runs in that month giving him a 1.122 OPS.

The 28 year old signed a one-year $10 million deal with the Nationals this season after he was non-tendered by the Chicago Cubs.

Nationals STILL not done; trade top reliever Daniel Hudson to Padres

At this point it seemed that Washington fans were almost numb to the pain when it was reported by MLB Network’s, Jon Heyman, that the Nationals were finalizing a deal to trade their top reliever, Daniel Hudson, to the San Diego Padres and in return the Nats get RHP Mason Thompson and a 2nd player.