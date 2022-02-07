Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost reunite for Super Bowl ad

FILE – Colin Jost, left, and Scarlett Johansson arrive at the Oscars in Los Angeles on Feb. 9, 2020. The married couple, who once made comedy skits on “Saturday Night Live,” are reuniting onscreen for a new Super Bowl commercial. The 60-second ad launches Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, and will be televised during Super Bowl 56 on Feb. 13. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost once made comedy skits on “Saturday Night Live,” but now the married couple will reunite onscreen to dodge a mind-reading Alexa device in a new Super Bowl commercial.

Johansson and Jost put their normal game-day routine at home into action with the help of the Amazon device — a virtual personal assistant that plays music, tells the weather, delivers news and sports. In the ad, the couple is initially in awe of Alexa’s functionalities, but then imagines a world where Alexa reads their thoughts on a daily basis.

The 60-second ad launches Monday and will televised during Super Bowl 56 on Feb. 13.

The commercial attempts to take a comical approach on the situation, which Jost believes every couple would “relate to on some level.”

“They exaggerated the situation that I think are grounded in reality of couples in general,” said Jost,

But if what the commercial depicts would actually happen in real life, Johansson said in a recent interview that it would be “absolutely terrifying” and they would try to “live off the grid.”

Jost said he would take a different approach by confusing the device with his “many thoughts at once.” But then Johansson jokingly responded to her husband that “you already have many thoughts at once.”

The “Black Widow” actor and “Saturday Night Live” star — who married in 2020 — called their first time working together since they united on the late-night sketch series an enjoyable experience. Jost had written a sketch more than a decade ago featuring Johansson who was a guest host on the show on several occasions.

Johansson called filming the commercial fun, but hopes the millions of Super Bowl viewers enjoys their ad as much as them.

“Of course, you want to make sure it lands,” the “Black Widow” star said. “It’s a little nerve-racking, but it’s also exciting to get an audience with that reach.”