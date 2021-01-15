Saylor Poffenbarger enrolls at UConn, will be eligible for season

Saylor celebrates cutting down the nets with her team, after they beat Liberty for the 2A Quarterfinals.

MIDDLETOWN, Md. (WDVM) – According to UConn’s athletics department, Middletown, Maryland native Saylor Poffenbarger will join the women’s basketball team this season.

“I know Saylor’s really excited.” said Head Coach Geno Auriemma in a statement from the team, “This is an unprecedented event for us for a lot of reasons, but this is an unprecedented year. Opportunities have presented themselves that weren’t available for the past. I’m excited for Saylor and her family that they wanted to take advantage of this opportunity and I can’t wait to coach her in practice and have her as part of the team.”

Saylor will have to go through the team’s COVID protocols, and clear them before she is eligible to participate with the team this season. Once she does that, she can participate in team activities, and play this season as well.

This marks the end of Saylor’s career with the Middletown Knights. The last time she suited up for the Knights, it was in a 2A State Quarterfinal game against Liberty; cutting the nets down with her mom, and Head Coach Amy Poffenbarger, and her teammates.

The Knights were well on their way to compete for a state title that season; before the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down back in March, 2020.

The 6’2″ guard from Middletown finished with a Gold Medal during the 2019 FIBA U-16 Championships for USA Basketball. According to the Huskies’ program, she will wear No. 4 for UConn.