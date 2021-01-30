SAVED BY BASKETBALL: Dominic Phillips’ story of triumph over adversity

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WDVM) – In 2020, Dominic Phillips founded DNA Skills Academy in Springfield, Virginia, where he trains more than 300 youth basketball players from throughout the DC area.

A retired professional basketball player with stints in Brazil, Canada and the G-League, the path wasn’t always easy for Phillips, who was abandoned by his parents as a toddler and experienced homelessness as a young adult. Phillips persevered through adversity and is now making a difference.

“A lot of people that I talk to, they tell me things like, do you know the statistics in your situation, usually what the outcome is?” Phillips told WDVM. “And I’m like no, and then they tell me, either dead, jail or just in a lot of trouble. I think basketball saved my life.”

You can view the full story at the top of this article.