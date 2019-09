New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) gets helped off the field after getting hurt against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley had to be helped off the field after an apparent ankle injury in the Giants game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Injury Update: Saquon Barkley (ankle) and Alec Ogletree (hamstring) are Out for the remainder of the game. — New York Giants (@Giants) September 22, 2019

Saquon Barkley needed to be helped to the locker room with an ankle injury and will not return to the game. pic.twitter.com/n9NH2vxDDv — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 22, 2019

Late in the second quarter, Barkley’s ankle bent awkwardly while getting tackled.

He then returned to the sidelines on crutches with a boot on his lower leg. He finished the day with 10 rushing yards on eight carries and four catches for 27 yards.