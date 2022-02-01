Saint James Invitational Tournament brings back a sense of normalcy for community

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WDVM) – The Saint James Saints boy’s basketball team are 1-12 to start their season; a schedule that has been plagued by injury and issues with COVID-19. But with the Saint James Invitational Tournament (SJIT) coming back this weekend, the Saints hope to bounce back from their tough, but rewarding experiences.

“Thought this year we’d be ready to come out and play a lot of games at full strength, and healthy.” said Head Coach Kevin Breslin, “But COVID and injuries have had other plans. But again, that really has been a rewarding experience for us, cause guys have gotten a lot better and a lot tougher through the struggles.”

Breslin said he is excited for the tournament, since it will be one of the first times his team will be at full strength. A key star for the Saints, junior combo guard Solomon Ball, has dealt with his own struggles, overcoming a hand injury to come back.

“It’s been great. It’s been a little process.” said Solomon “But it’s been ten weeks since I stepped on the court so its been a little rough but I’ve been taking baby steps along the way, and I’m ready for the SJIT, and our next few games for sure.”

Ball competed in the SJIT in the 2020 edition of the tournament, playing for Scotland Campus against then-nationally ranked powerhouses like Montverde Academy, and IMG Academy. His return gives the saints much needed experience, especially against top level talent in the tournament this weekend.

“This is my second run through with the SJIT.” said Solomon, “I played against Montverde, with Scottie [Barnes] and Cade [Cunningham]. So I have a lot of experience under my belt with top competition, so I don’t it’s gonna faze me.”

This year’s tournament is headlined by Southern California academy; who boast two of the top 30 players in the country, such as Dior Johnson, and Vince Iwuchukwu. The event is rounded out by top local teams, such as DeMatha Catholic (Washington, D.C.), Goretti (Hagerstown, MD), and Jefferson (West Virginia). A unique chance for the Saints, and their community, to watch and compete against top talent

“It’s really a unique experience for everyone attached to Saint James.” said Breslin, “But for our kids, they know they get a chance to see how they measure up against a top ten team in the country like SoCal Academy, or the other teams in our field, who just have incredible talent, and effort levels to get to where they are.”

For ticketing information on the SJIT, click this link.

The first game for the tournament will tip off this Thursday, February 3rd, at 1:30pm, between National Christian, and Scotland Campus.