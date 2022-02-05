Saint James Invitational Day 2 Highlights and Scores

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage from Day 2 of the Saint James Invitational Tournament in Hagerstown, Maryland.

Highlights

Word of God Christian Academy (NC) vs. Scotland Campus (PA)

The Word of God Holy Rams put on a show in the first game of the day, with a 90-74 win over Scotland Campus, for their one-day appearance in the Saint James Invitational.

Saint James (MD) vs. Trinity Collegiate (SC)

The home team, Saint James, lost 85-70 to Trinity Collegiate from South Carolina. Saints’ Solomon Ball finished the game with 31 points.

St. Maria Goretti (MD) vs. Southern California Academy (CA)

The Southern California Academy overcome their early struggles against the Goretti Gaels to pull out the 80-71 victory. Gaels kept it within three points until late in the fourth quarter, before Southern capitalized on timely three-pointers and their effort from the free-throw line.