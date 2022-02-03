Saint James Invitational Day 1 Highlights and Scores

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage from Day 1 of the Saint James Invitational Tournament in Hagerstown, Maryland.
Highlights
Game 2: Goretti Gaels vs. Trinity Collegiate
The Goretti Gaels squeaked out a tough win over Trinity Collegiate, from Darlington, South Carolina.
Game 4: Southern California Academy vs. Saint James Saints
Southern California Academy proved why they are the premier team in the Saint James Invitational, with a 104-50 win over the Saint James Saints.
Scores:
- National Christian Academy 66, Scotland Campus 57
- Jefferson High School 112, Combine Academy 85