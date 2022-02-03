Saint James Invitational Day 1 Highlights and Scores

Southern California star, and USC commit Vincent Iwuchukwu, throwing it down over Saint James.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage from Day 1 of the Saint James Invitational Tournament in Hagerstown, Maryland.

Highlights

Game 2: Goretti Gaels vs. Trinity Collegiate

The Goretti Gaels squeaked out a tough win over Trinity Collegiate, from Darlington, South Carolina.

Game 4: Southern California Academy vs. Saint James Saints

Southern California Academy proved why they are the premier team in the Saint James Invitational, with a 104-50 win over the Saint James Saints.

Scores: