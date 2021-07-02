Ryan Mountcastle named American League Rookie of the Month for June

Baltimore Orioles’ Ryan Mountcastle (6) during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) – Baltimore Orioles first baseman and outfielder, Ryan Mountcastle, has been named the American League Rookie of the month for June as announced by Major League Baseball on Friday.

“It means a lot,” said Mountcastle. “There’s a lot of good rookies in the AL and in the NL too, and to be named the player of the month is really cool.”

In 26 games, Mountcastle batted .327, going 33-101 for four doubles, nine home runs and 26 RBI.

On June 19th, Mountcastle recorded his first career three-homer game which had not been accomplished by an Orioles players since Pedro Severino in 2019. Mouncastle also became just the second Orioles rookie to hit three home runs in one game, the first being Nick Markakis who did so in 2006.