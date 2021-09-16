Ryan Mountcastle breaks Orioles rookie home run record; passes Cal Ripken Jr.

Baltimore Orioles’ Ryan Mountcastle waits for a pitch from the New York Yankees during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) – The Baltimore Orioles are now 47-99 on the season after a 3-2 walk off win against the New York Yankees on Thursday night at Camden Yards.

In avoiding what would have been their 100th loss of the season, it was also a record breaking night for Orioles rookie, Ryan Mountcastle, who set a new Orioles single season home run record by a rookie, hitting a 438-foot solo shot in the sixth inning.

It takes a special player to break a @CalRipkenJr record.



Ryan Mountcastle is a special player. pic.twitter.com/65rgVTa5Wr — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) September 16, 2021

“It’s pretty crazy,” said Mountcastle after the game. “I would have never thought that I would have done that to be honest. It means a lot and [it’s] a really cool accomplishment.”

It was Mountcastle’s 29th home run of the season, putting him ahead of Baltimore legend, Cal Ripken Jr., who’s record, until Thursday, stood since 1982.

“Anytime you’re passing somebody like Cal Ripken Jr., you’re doing something very very special,” said Orioles manager Brandon Hyde. “It’s an amazing accomplishment for a young player.”