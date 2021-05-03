Russell Westbrook puts on a historic performance, in a 154-141 win over Pacers

Indiana Pacers guard Justin Holiday (8) guards Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) as he looks to pass during the first half of a basketball game, Monday, May 3, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – As if he hasn’t done enough already; Russell Westbrook continues to engrave his name in the history books, putting on a 14 point, 21 rebound, and 24 assist performance in the Washington Wizards’ win over the Indiana Pacers.

🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀



Russell Westbrook goes for 14 points, 21 rebounds (career-high) and 24 ASSISTS (career-high tying) in the @WashWizards home W!



Rui Hachimura: 27 PTS, 7 REB

Bradley Beal: 26 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST

Domantas Sabonis: 32 PTS, 20 REB, 9 AST pic.twitter.com/hHrSxKjsN0 — NBA (@NBA) May 4, 2021

Head Coach Scott Brooks went as far as to say that Russell has jumped in his personal rankings of “Greatest Point Guards of all time”, with Magic leading the pack, and then Russ coming second.

With this performance, Westbrook joins elite company; himself, and Wilt Chamberlain. Both Russ, and Wilt are the only players who have recorded over 20 rebounds, and 20 assists. Westbrook’s surpassed that mark twice; the first back in 2019.

“I actually just go out, have fun, and hoop.” said Westbrook in post game, when asked about his legacy, and if it something he thinks about. “At the end of the day, when my journey is done, and I’m done playing basketball, I can look back at, and think about some of the crazy statlines, the good, bad, and ugly; and be thankful. Thankful for it all, I’m grateful.”