Rookie minicamp day one: Ron Rivera impressed with players

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va (WDVM) — Day one of Rookie Minicamp for the Washington Football Team took place Friday. The first chance to see what the new players look like in the burgundy and gold.

“When I first woke up this morning, I was a little jittery for sure, but once I finally put my helmet on and got a chance to get out there, run around for a little bit, everything just started to settle in,” said 1st round pick Jamin Davis.

It was the first day for these rookies to jump off the paper. No one has seen these players in action since their college days, so today was the day to do so.

“I will give 100 percent with anything and just show them that I can still do it,” said 3rd round pick Dyami Brown. “I can show you the deep routes, I can show you all of the intermediate stuff. But also, at the same time, [I’m] still going to work hard regardless if I’m on special teams, offense, or anything.”

Some players took the first day to polish their skills.

“Just working on technique, working on being explosive, working on my punch,” said 2nd round pick Samuel Cosmi. “Those are some things I’m looking forward to working on and getting better throughout the days.”

Players were also taking day one as a chance to prove themselves. Not every rookie participating was drafted, so many of the players have to show what they can bring to the table.

“This is a process, said free agent tight end Sammis Reyes. “This is something that is not going to happen over night. But one thing I can promise is that I’m going to put in the work.”

Even though it’s only been one day of practice, head coach Ron Rivera still likes what he is seeing from the rookie class.

“I think, for the most part, they were all what you were hoping for, and that was pleasing,” said Rivera. “The big reason for the surprise is it’s the first time seeing most of these guys in person. I think you get a better feel for them and how they are going to fit us.”

Day two of rookie minicamp for the Washington Football Team continues Saturday morning, with practice beginning at 10 a.m.