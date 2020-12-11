Ron Rivera tells team to ‘pay attention to the little things’ ahead of Week 14 matchup vs. 49ers

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va (WDVM) — What a week it was for the Washington Football Team. What seemed like an impossible task, became a reality Monday night when the team took down the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

When you look at it, it was a very impressive game all-around for Washington. The defense made a few key stops that would have turned into points, not to mention an interception late in the game to seal the win.

On the offensive side, the team got the job done without their top two contributors. Antonio Gibson left the game early with an injury, and Terry McLaurin had limited targets.

Now it’s time to refocus. It’s time to come back down to Earth and get ready for this week’s matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

“After big wins, you can’t pick up where you left off,” said head coach Ron Rivera. “If you do, you are going to miss the little details. We have to pay attention to the little things, we have to pay attention to the details and start from the bottom.”