Ron Rivera talks schedule change for this week’s game vs. Pittsburgh

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va (WDVM) — Due to the Ravens-Steelers game (finally) being played on Wednesday, the Washington Football Team’s Week 13 matchup against Pittsburgh was moved back to Monday at 5.

It might not seem like a big deal, but Washington will then have a short week and will travel out west for their Week 14 game against San Francisco. However, even though the game time has changed, the goal is still the same.

“It hasn’t changed much as far as our approach,” said head coach Ron Rivera. “We’re going to approach it as if we’re getting ready for Pittsburgh. We’re going to focus in on the things we need to do to give ourselves the opportunity to win a football game.”