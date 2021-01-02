Ron Rivera talks about season full of challenges ahead of Sunday’s must-win matchup vs. Philadelphia

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va (WDVM) — This is a big weekend for the Washington Football Team.

The team has a chance to clinch the NFC East on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. A win, and they’re in. A loss, and they’re out.

As of Friday, it is still uncertain if Alex Smith is going to be the starting QB Sunday night. Antonio Gibson and Terry McLaurin were also absent from Friday’s practice, and are questionable for the game.

Washington has had to overcome many challenges this year, but the team has done a great job overcoming the challenges and distractions that have come along the way.

“I think as I reflect on it, one of the positives was that nobody ran away from the division, so we played for something every week,” said Ron Rivera. “When we had the most difficult stretch of our season, I thought we responded well.”

Kickoff for Washington’s Week 17 matchup against the Eagles is at 8:20 p.m.