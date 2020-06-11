Ron Rivera speaks about Floyd murder, protests

REDSKINS PARK, Va (WDVM) — Today, Washington Redskins head coach Ron Rivera spoke about what has been happening in the world regarding the death of George Floyd.

The coach mentioned how tough the last two weeks have been for not just himself, but the nation as a whole, especially in the nation’s capital. Rivera stated how proud he was to see the community come together and fight for issues that have “faced the community for far too long.”

He even talked about what his team is doing to have a plan moving forward.

“We really had to think this out and made sure we had an actionable plan, not just talking about it, but that we were committed to actual change,” said Rivera. “We developed this idea of having these focus groups where we could sit down and about things.”

One of the plans that the Redskins have put together is the Black Engagement Network. The B.E.N. will work to strengthen the Redskins commitment to black employees through professional development, career management, mentoring, networking, an inclusive work environment and community outreach, while creating an inter-cultural understanding of Black employees.