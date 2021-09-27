Ron Rivera says team was inconsistent, needs to be more disciplined

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) – Prior to the Washington Football Team’s 43-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Head Coach Ron Rivera said this game would act as a measuring stick game for his team, to see where they line up against the caliber of opponents like Buffalo.

“We’ve got a long way to go.” said Ron Rivera after the game on Sunday.

Before halftime agaisnt the Bills, Washington’s defense gave up over 300 yards, and 27 points. After halftime, Buffalo opened with a 17 play, 93 yard touchdown drive, to essentially end Washington’s chances of a comeback win.

The offense for Washington, didn’t hold up any better. Taylor Heinicke rushed for a touchdown, while tossing two, but also threw two interceptions that cost Washington early in the first half.

“There’s big plays to be had, but at the same time, there’s bad plays to be had, and I just got to eliminate those,” Heinicke told the media after the game.

On Monday, speaking with the media; Ron Rivera provided context for the loss to Buffalo; highlighting inconsistencies with the team’s performance, and a lack of discipline that correlates with it.

“You have to do your job, and you have to be mature enough to handle that situation and circumstances. Sometimes we get to the point where we want to try and do more than we have to.”, Rivera said.

Rivera added that he has to shoulder some of the blame, pointing to the challenge flag after Washington’s failed first drive against Buffalo, and the flag to get a fourth-and-one later.

“And again, it’s just that’s the hard part.” said Rivera, “You don’t want to fall guy for trying, but you also want to make sure they understand just how important it is to do your job and be accountable.”

Washington have looked a shade of themselves to start the season; sitting in the middle of the pack for total offensive yards, and towards the bottom half of the league with total yards allowed, and 3rd down conversion rate. None of which bodes well, for Washington’s ambitious campaign this season.

“I think there’s a little bit of a gap.” said Rivera, when asked about where Washington measure up currently, “Offense we did some really good things. Defensively, we had our moments. But what we didn’t do is we didn’t string them together. We weren’t in consistent in our play. Are we that far off? No, I don’t think we are. I really don’t. But I do know to give ourselves an opportunity, a chance to be one of those types of teams, we’ve got to play like one of those. We’ve got to play disciplined football all the way across the board on all three phases. And that gives us a chance to win football games.”

Washington will prepare to face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, October 3rd, at 1pm.