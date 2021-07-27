Ron Rivera on lack of player vaccinations: “I’m beyond frustrated.”

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – The Washington Football Team’s training camp is officially underway in Richmond, but the team’s vaccination rate has been discussed just as much as the product on the field.

Washington currently has one of the lowest vaccination rates for a team in the NFL with just over half the team vaccinated, but head coach Ron Rivera says that number is trending up. Despite the positive trend, he says he’s still frustrated.

“I’m beyond frustrated,” Rivera said. “You know, and part of it is the reason I walked in with a mask on is I’m immune deficient. So with this new variant, who knows? So when I’m in a group and the group’s not vaccinated, or there’s mixture, I’ve put the mask on for health reasons cause nobody really knows. I have to do that and I just wish and I hope that our guys can understand that.”

Rivera is a cancer survivor and was being treated during the 2020-21 NFL season. During the season, Washington had the least team COVID-19 positive cases in the entire league, with just two non official roster players testing positive.