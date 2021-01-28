ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) – Washington Football Team first year head coach, Ron Rivera, was named the NFC Coach of the Year on Thursday by the NFL 101 Awards.

In his first season, Rivera took Washington from being the worst team in the NFC East to the first team, leading Washington to it’s first division title since 2015.

This year’s honor makes Rivera a three-time recipient of the award, also winning it in 2013 and 2015 as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers. He is also the third Washington Football Team head coach to receive it, joining George Allen (1971 and 1976) and Joe Gibbs (1983).

Washington Head Coach Ron Rivera Named The Committee of 101 NFC Coach of the Year pic.twitter.com/iatQ7Y0Sj9 — Washington Football Public Relations (@Wash_PR) January 28, 2021

Winners of this award are determined by a committee of 101 media members who cover the NFL across the country.

Ron Rivera’s Daughter Announces that her Dad is Cancer Free

Rivera has battled cancer this season as he was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma back in training camp. Never missing a game through the entire season, Rivera completed his treatment on October, 26, 2020, and today, the day he is named NFC Coach of the Year, he gets even better news, his daughter Courtney announcing on Twitter that her father is officially cancer free.